Dell Children's treats one case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19, suspects more

The rare – and sometimes deadly – mystery illness linked to the coronavirus has affected hundreds of children across the country.

Dell Children's Medical Center has reported treating one case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and suspects cases in a few more children.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC.

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19," the CDC said on its website. "MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care."

When KVUE reached out to Austin Public Health about MIS-C in Austin, an official said, "To date, we have not received any confirmed cases, just two suspects that I'm aware of."

The Texas Department of Health Services issued the following statement:

"DSHS has received a few suspected case reports, however, none of those met the case definition for pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), and therefore are not confirmed cases.

We’re continuing to reach out when we hear of suspected cases."

"Dell Children's Medical Center has treated one case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and a few suspected cases in children. Due to patient privacy, we will be unable to provide additional information regarding the MIS-C case. Infection prevention team members at Dell Children's are working closely with the CDC and local public health authorities to detect, protect, and respond in accordance with current recommendations and guidelines. Parents or caregivers who have concerns about their child’s health, including concerns about MIS-C or COVID-19 should call a pediatrician or other healthcare provider immediately.

Dell Children's has comprehensive and detailed protocols in place to safely manage any MIS-C patients or COVID-19 patients. Preparedness efforts are ongoing and involve local, statewide and national resources. Our priority is to reduce transmission risk among patients and associates, protect people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications, and maintain effective operations to serve our communities."