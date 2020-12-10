More businesses like amusement parks and movie theatres can expand capacity to 75% on Oct. 14

Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order increases the occupancy levels for businesses in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations ‪beginning Oct. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, not only will Texas bars have the option to reopen, but businesses like amusement parks and movie theaters can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Gov. Gregg Abbott made this announcement on social media Wednesday, Oct. 7 as he issued his latest executive order.

"Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID-19 by following health protocols and guidelines. Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones," said Gov. Abbott.

Below is a list of businesses that can expand to 75% capacity on Oct. 14 if COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity.

amusement parks

water parks

swimming pools

museums and libraries

zoos

aquariums

natural caverns and similar facilities

Gov. Abbott said due to several factors including improved medical treatments and substantial increases in testing, the spread of COVID-19, and the number of new cases and hospitalizations have steadily and significantly declined since late July.

To read Governor Abbott's entire executive order go here.