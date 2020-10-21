'Vote and poke' | Mobile lab testing voters for COVID-19 at Austin-area polls

The mobile lab was spotted at the Ben Hur Shrine Temple polls on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — An accredited lab is now going around the city to test people at the polls – for free.

Austin COVID Labs started going around businesses and schools back in April.

The clinic director for the lab, Michelle Paris, said that seeing a group of people together during early voting gave her the idea to set up shop near polling sites.

"It was just last Tuesday when I voted that I said, 'Oh my gosh, it should be like a vote and poke!' Everybody should be tested when they're voting," she said.

On Wednesday, the lab was at the Ben Hur Shrine Temple in North Austin.

The tests are free and you will get your results in 24 to 48 hours.

Austin COVID Labs is currently traveling to area businesses and schools. They also have an office in the Mueller District.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, click here.