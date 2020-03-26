AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 11.

Texas Search and Rescue has partnered with We Are Blood to host a mobile blood drive to help make up for the lack of donations during the coronavirus outbreaks.

The next blood drive will take place on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Salt Lick BBQ, located at 18300 FM 1826, Driftwood, Texas.

Donations are by appointment only. You can sign up to give blood online through We Are Blood's website.

“Just as the social distancing guidance recommends that it’s okay for people to leave home for necessities like groceries, or a doctor’s visit, or the pharmacy—donating blood is a necessity,” said Pete Gaynor from FEMA.

