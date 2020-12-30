Missouri toddler suffers stroke after testing positive for COVID-19

The morning after 3-year-old Colt Parris tested positive for COVID-19, his mother noticed he wasn't speaking normally

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 3-year-old boy from Salisbury experienced a stroke after testing positive for COVID-19.

Colt Parris was treated at Columbia's Women's and Children's Hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Colt's mother, Sara Parris, took Colt into the emergency room on Dec. 15 because he wasn't able to hold down any fluids. She originally thought it was the flu, but he ended up testing positive for COVID-19. The following morning, she noticed Colt wasn't speaking normally.

"I just figured he's in so much pain, and he's so tired because he's not resting that he just doesn't have the energy to talk," Parris said.

She then noticed that when she tried handing him a stuffed animal, he reached all the way across his body with his non-dominant hand. That's because the stroke cut off blood supply to the left side of his brain, keeping him from moving his right arm and leg.

Dr. Camilo Gomez, a neurologist at the hospital, said doctors were looking into the link between the virus and neurological issues.

"The COVID diagnosis is important because we think that the reason these patients with COVID, including this child, have strokes and a variety of other problems is that they have a propensity to form clots," Gomez said.

Gomez said his team rarely performs acute stroke interventions on children but it's not unheard of. He said helping Colt was the highlight of his week.

"We were thrilled," Gomez said. "It was one of the best things to happen to us all week last week because we were very busy treating very sick patients. And not everybody had a good outcome last week."

Parris said she didn't think children were at much risk of the virus because she hardly hears about toddlers getting it. She now knows that it's quite possible.

"I want people to definitely take it more serious as far as children go and just know that it can be a lot more serious than just the flu," she said. "You might not have any symptoms; we didn't have a clue that he even had it."

Gomez said the overwhelming majority of people who have blood clots form as a result of COVID-19 are patients who actually feel sick from the virus, not in those who don't have any symptoms.

He also said it's important to stay hydrated because the virus causes some degree of dehydration which also promotes clot formation.

Lastly, he said it's important for parents to realize that any change in neurologic function could mean their child is having a stroke. The issue with children is that when they have an acute stroke, sometimes they don't present in the classic or typical form that adults might expect.