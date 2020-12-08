Dell Children's has treated 3 MIS-C cases since June

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19."

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in June when Dell Children's confirmed that one child was diagnosed with MIS-C.

Dell Children's Medical Center has treated a total of three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) since June 1, the hospital confirmed to KVUE Aug. 12. The syndrome has been linked to the coronavirus.

On June 3, KVUE reported that Dell Children's reported one case of MIS-C. MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19," the CDC said on its website. "MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care."

The children's hospital said it has protocols in place to "safely manage any MIS-C patients or COVID-19 patients."

"Our priority is to reduce transmission risk among patients and associates, protect people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications, and maintain effective operations to serve our communities," a Dell Children's representative said in a statement.