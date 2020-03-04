AUSTIN, Texas — In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Michael Dell, CEO and chairman of Dell Technologies, announced that his foundation will be donating $100 million to different groups dedicating to fighting the coronavirus.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will be dedicating $20 million to COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator and another $80 million in relief to the communities served by the foundation.

RELATED:

Texas unemployment rate jumps 1,600%. Here's how you can get help

Looking to help communities hit hard by COVID-19? Here's how to make sure your donations go to reputable charities

You can read Dell's full post below:

"As I consider the global pandemic we are facing, I’m struck by the far-reaching effects on almost every person, family and community across the world. COVID-19 presents a challenge that makes us feel vulnerable and uncertain, yet somehow universally connected, all at once.

Like everyone else, Susan and I are closely following public health guidelines and doing our part to halt the spread of this virus. Now more than ever, it’s imperative to stay home, if possible, in a collective effort to support those working selflessly on the front lines to keep us well.

During this time of social distancing – and renewed perspective – Susan and I have talked extensively about what we can continue to do to help make a difference in this very difficult time. The magnitude of the problem is daunting, and it is vitally important to us that help reaches as many people and families as possible.

With that in mind, and beginning immediately, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will be dedicating $100 million to initiatives and projects related to COVID-19 relief. First, we want to do our part to ensure that this virus becomes treatable and is eradicated as quickly as possible. We are committing $20 million to COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard, to identify potential treatments for COVID-19 and accelerate their development and distribution. Secondly, we are committing an additional $80 million to providing relief for the communities we serve with a focus on four areas: supporting our healthcare systems; sustaining the work of nonprofits and social enterprises; supporting our education systems; and stabilizing livelihoods and small businesses. You can learn more about this work here: https://www.msdf.org/blog/2020/04/covid19-dell-foundation-response/.

Our team at the foundation has been on the ground with our partners and communities across the world. As we see the accelerating impact of COVID-19 on all communities, and especially on lower-resourced families, we want to make more resources available to help.

At the same time, the team at Dell Technologies has also been hard at work lending needed support – putting the full power of our technology, expertise and charitable dollars toward organizations that help address the immediate health, safety and sustainability of our communities. Just as importantly, we are supporting the front-line organizations working to treat and contain COVID-19 around the world. Our advanced computing clusters are being used to understand disease outbreaks, including how diseases like COVID-19 are spreading and how to better track them. Our tech is also enabling rapid genomics analysis of the virus to inform biomedical researchers in the hunt for better targets for new treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Learn more about these efforts here: https://blog.dell.com/en-us/navigating-through-covid-19/.

We are all navigating this new normal together. As we lock arms virtually and try to help one another in the ways we can, our vast world suddenly feels a little smaller and a lot more connected. And for that, we are grateful.

Stay safe and well"

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott to give update on state's hospital capacity at 2 p.m.

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; cruise ship passengers begin disembarking in Florida

All construction now allowed in Austin after brief halts due to coronavirus concerns