Boat rental companies back open and swamped for Memorial Day Weekend

Workers at Float On Boat Rentals say they are booked solid through Memorial Day with people wanting to get out on Lake Travis.

Rain or shine, Central Texans have been waiting to get their boats out on Lake Travis for Memorial Day weekend.

One local boat rental company said they are happy to be open again and that all their boats are rented out through Monday.

Owner of Float On Boat Rentals, David Callejas said they have been giving recommendations to renters about keeping groups small and providing extra sanitation.

Callejas said they will have extra staff on the docks to help out, they are also encouraging their guests to wear masks in the parking lot when loading up.

Overall, he said this weekend will be a chance for families to get their minds off the pandemic.

"We've been cooped up in our home for the last couple of months and everybody is trying to find something to do where they can still feel safe and they aren't overstepping their boundaries and if things are okay or not," said Callejas. "The lake and the boat is a great way to come out and enjoy yourself even for a couple of hours this weekend."

If the weather gets bad, Callejas said they only do morning-of cancellations.