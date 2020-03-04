AUSTIN, Texas — Express Emergency Room announced on Friday the decision to immediately forgive more than $3.5 million worth of patient debt following the World Health Organization's declaration of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Express ER, the relief will go into immediate effect for all patients that were seen before March 31. The ER also said it will forgive patient balances that are related to COVID-19.

“With unemployment skyrocketing, I think it’s the compassionate thing to do for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Dan Akers, general manager of Express ER. “I don’t want to add more stress to people’s lives.”

Express ER has locations in Austin, San Antonio, Abilene, Waco, Temple and Harker Heights.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Austin: Hospital staff celebrates as COVID-19 patient goes home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Teenager killed after argument with mother's boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Want to find out how many COVID-19 cases are near you? Here's how

Texas unemployment rate jumps 1,600%. Here's how you can get help

West Campus near UT Austin is now a 'hot spot' for COVID-19 cases, mayor says