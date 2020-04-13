AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE on Monday, April 13, to discuss what Austinites can do to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Adler said that the majority of coronavirus cases in Austin are from people between the ages of 20 and 40 years old.

Nearly half of Austin-area coronavirus cases are under the age of 40.

A large group of Austin spring breakers, including 44 University of Texas students, recently tested positive for coronavirus after returning from their spring break trip to Mexico.

The Austin mayor has some advice to those going out in public.

"Whether you have symptoms or not, you're still highly contagious," Adler said. "This is a disease where it's really up to each of us individually to really protect everyone else. It's important for all of us to wear face coverings and practice social-distancing."

Other cities in Texas have issued curfews to limit large gatherings occurring in the evening.

Adler said that he hasn't seen the need for a city-wide curfew, as there have not been any large gatherings of people in the Austin area.

"The city does not have an issue with significant crowds gathering at night," the mayor said. "There's not a reason for people to be out at night unless they are going or doing an essential or critical thing. At this point, we haven't seen a need to set a curfew."

