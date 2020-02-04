AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin's first minister of culture Matthew McConaughey has joined Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt in urging Austinites to stay home.

The team is working to draw attention to the city and county's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: West Campus near UT Austin is now a 'hot spot' for COVID-19 cases, mayor says

"The virus doesn’t spread unless we spread it,” McConaughey said. “No matter how good you feel, stay home if you can. If there’s a city that can come together and build for a better tomorrow, it’s Austin, Texas.”

In a public service announcement, McConaughey said that Austinites can do a better job of social distancing and staying home.

McConaughey also addressed the students who recently returned from a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At least 44 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Austin Public Health.

RELATED: Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

"To all the students at UT, you've been asked to grow up sooner than you thought you were gonna have to," he said. "I'm sorry that you've got these responsibilities on you at this time... but face the facts that they're here."

"Stay home, hook 'em, and just keep living," McConaughey added.

“You can get this virus, not feel any of it, and be infecting other people. We really need people in our community to stay at home, spend time with those you love. It’s going to take all of us together," Mayor Adler said.

Watch the PSA:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

Want to find out how many COVID-19 cases are near you? Here's how

Austin marathoner making on-foot deliveries to at-risk neighbors