How Central Texas massage businesses are opening safely

The owner of Tao Massage said despite the ability to reopen sooner, her massage business will reopen on May 29 to ensure her staff is properly trained.

AUSTIN, Texas — Massage businesses got the go-ahead from Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen on May 18, but some are taking their time to implement more safety measures.

While it's not possible to social distance while actually getting a massage, there are other measures that can be taken to keep you safe.

Laura Maya owns Tao Massage in Cedar Park and Round Rock. She said she has stocked up on personal protective equipment for her massage therapists. She said they have to wear masks at all times.

"We will be increasing the time between sessions for the therapist to be able to deep clean the room between clients," said Maya.

Despite getting the green light to reopen, Maya isn't opening her doors until May 29.

"Massage therapists are mostly concerned with safety," said American Massage Therapy Association Senior Manager Ron Precht. "50% say they may open when they can and 50% say they may wait a little bit."

Maya said she needed more time to add extra sanitation measures, like installing an air purification system in the air-conditioning unit.

"It's a hospital-grade system that cleans 99% of the particles, including viruses and bacteria," said Maya.

It's up to clients if they wear a mask during the session. She said they can also request that the therapist wear gloves. Maya said clients will be required to fill out a COVID-19 exposure questionnaire and get their temperature checked at the door. She is also asking clients to wash their hands before and after the session.

Similar to nail and hair salons, you are encouraged to make an appointment beforehand and wait in the car until that time.

"Without a vaccine, everything poses a risk, but I am confident we can keep the employees and clients safe," said Maya.

Here are the recommendations put out by the governor for massage therapists and clients.