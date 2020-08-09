COVID-19 in Travis County: Low positivity rate key as students return to class, health authority says

Dr. Mark Escott said Travis County will remain in Stage 3 of its alert level response system.

AUSTIN, Texas — As students return to class, Travis County health officials say keeping the COVID-19 positivity rate low is key. That figure represents the number of people who test positive for the coronavirus out of everyone who gets tested.

Dr. Mark Escott said the latest data shows the positivity rate for Travis County is 4.6%. Across the entire Austin-metro area, it's about 7.6%.

Dr. Escott said it's important for the positivity rate to keep going down.

"I think this is going to help to decrease the risk of spread in our school students, in our college students, and I'm hopeful that we can maintain ourselves under that 5% mark through case investigation and contact tracing," he said.

Dr. Escott said Travis County will remain in Stage 3 of its alert level response system. That includes recommendations that residents avoid all social gatherings and any gatherings of more than 10 people. Individuals are asked to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings in public, as well as avoid dining and shopping except with precautions.

“Our hope is that with further effort, with ongoing masking and social distancing and focus on hand hygiene, with a community engagement and case investigation and contact tracing, we can push further into Stage 2,” said Dr. Escott.

The health authority believes the community could reach Stage 2 in the next 30 days, if the metrics continue to decline.

With concerns about social gatherings over Labor Day weekend, Dr. Escott said any case increases from the holiday period will be reflected in the data in seven to 10 days.

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce the next steps for reopening Texas.