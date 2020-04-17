AUSTIN, Texas — The Manor Independent School District announced in a letter to parents that, until further notice, it will be suspending all meals, academic packet and technology distribution on Friday after two food service employees were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the letter, the last time the two employees prepared and distributed food was at Manor New Tech High School on Thursday, April 9.

The district has since closed that location and is asking parents who picked up food from the Manor New Tech High School to monitor for flue-like symptoms and to contact a medical professional if symptoms do arise.

Additionally, the district said in the letter that the results of a potential third diagnosis is pending.

WATCH: Coronavirus: USPS asking you to avoid going to the post office amid COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Put Texas back to work!' | Protesters rally at Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion to reopen economy

Austin physician charged with possession of child pornography

Texas House Democrats call on Gov. Abbott to take action before reopening businesses

Willie Nelson hosting 'Come And Toke It' live stream event at 4:20 on 4/20