Long-term side effects of COVID-19 more extensive than previously believed, according to new findings

HOUSTON — As patients recover many are reporting symptoms lingering, we are learning more about the long-term health effects of a coronavirus diagnosis. Doctors are warning even people with mild cases to be on the look out for signs they have not fully recovered.

Let’s connect the dots.

COVID-19 symptoms multiple organs affected

When COVID-19 first hit it was mainly thought of as a respiratory disease, but now we know the virus also goes after the digestive track, heart, kidney and even the brain. And that is why we are seeing more symptoms than just a fever and a cough. The ever expanding list now includes everything from vomiting to the loss of senses like taste and smell.

Doctors concerned brain damage reported

After beating back a virus your immune system should get to work repairing any damage done to organs. But what doctors are finding is that days after the virus has cleared a patient’s system they are still reporting debilitating exhaustion, problems with motor skills and even blood clots. One of the bigger concerns is brain damage. A small study in Britain found neurological complications in some coronavirus patients, though more research is needed.

New virus support groups formed

And that’s part of the problem since this is a new virus we just don’t know for sure what the long term effects will be. But support groups are popping up online with thousands of members. All people who say they are dealing with lingering symptoms weeks and even months after diagnosis. A reminder that there still is a lot we don’t know about COVID-19.