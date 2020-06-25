Local surgeons react to new order suspending elective surgeries

"The fear is that the patient will make a decision out of fear rather than thinking about their health," said Dr. Andrea Natale.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott released an executive order temporarily suspending elective or non-essential surgeries at hospitals in Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties. This is to make space for COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations continue to rise in Texas.

"To be honest, I don't think this is a good decision," said Electrophysiologist Andrea Natale.

Natale said he was shocked and concerned about the new executive order.

"You can shut down elective procedures in one day," said Natale. "You don't need to shut down elective procedures just because there is a perception that cases are going up when it isn't an issue yet."

The 25-year electrophysiologist said even though hospitalizations are increasing, St. David's Medical Center is not overwhelmed and the order could cause more harm than good.

"The fear is that the patient will make a decision out of fear rather than thinking about their health," said Natale.

Natale said when elective surgeries were postponed in March, 50% of his surgeries were rescheduled and most were due to fear.

"I think the most important thing with this executive order, it's more targeted than the previous order," said Texas Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon Austin Hill.

Hill believes this is the right move to get ahead of the increasing hospitalizations.

"One of the challenges is from the time you're exposed to the time you are hospitalized, there is an eight to 10-day lag," explained Hill. "So that means that we're not seeing the hospitalizations for the patients that are getting infected today or even necessarily a week ago."

Natale isn't the only physician concerned about how the state is handling COVID-19. Close to 500 physicians signed an open letter asking the state to allow counties to manage the spread of COVID-19 as they see fit.