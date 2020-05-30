Local office spaces prepare as some employees trickle back in to work

CEO Joshua Baer of Capital Factory, an office sharing space downtown, is installing thermal monitors to check temperatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — As employees slowly make their way back into work at local office spaces, some business owners are going the extra mile to assure they feel safe.

On a typical day before COVID-19, CEO Joshua Baer of Capital Factory, an office sharing space in Downtown Austin, said it was normal to have nearly 1,000 workers inside his space.

"One of the ways we are responding to Covid-19 is tracking how many people come into the building, I get a report every day. Yesterday was 17, so very few people are coming in right now," said Baer

Although a majority of the companies aren't ready to return to the space yet, that could change in a couple of weeks, which is why Baer is taking action now.

"We've also taken additional steps such as installing thermal cameras at the door so that you can see yourself on the TV screen and know if you have a fever when you enter," said Baer.

Some of the recommendations released by the CDC for offices include temperature checks, desks six feet apart or having shields installed, no public transit, face masks worn at all times and seating in common areas blocked off.

Baer is also working on making rapid Covid-19 tests available for all of the workers when they return.

"Which means everybody is walking through the door gets tested, and we're not there yet, but those are the solutions I see coming down in the next few months," said Baer

Mayor Adler has recommended that Austin residents continue working from home until June 15.