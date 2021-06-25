LIST: COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in Austin this weekend

Numerous local organizations in Travis County will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics from Friday, June 25, to Sunday, June 27.

Numerous local organizations in Travis County will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County. Eleven different clinics will be available from Friday, June 25, to Sunday, June 27.

If a location is offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the location can administer both the first and second dose. If you need your second dose of either vaccine, make sure to bring your vaccine card from the Centers of Disease Control to be updated.

A full list of details on each clinic by day is below:

Friday, June 25:

APH is administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Friday, June 25 from 8-9:30 a.m. at Manor Senior High School.

It is also administering only the Moderna vaccine at three locations:

AECOME Rainey, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library, 2-6 p.m.

Southeast Library, 2-8 p.m.

Participants at all clinics must be 18 years old.

Saturday, June 25

Travis County is administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine at four locations on Saturday:

Travis County Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan Am Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mendez Middle School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

APH is administering the Moderna vaccine at Little Walnut Creek Library again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants must be at least 12-years-old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18-years-old to receive the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

Sunday, June 27

Travis County is administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Sunday at the Travis County Expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must be at least 12-years-old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18-years-old to receive the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

APH is administering the Moderna vaccine from 2-6 p.m. at a LGBTQI+ Vaccine Event at 3811 E. 12th St. You must be 18-years-old to receive that vaccine on Sunday.