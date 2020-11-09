LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases by school district

Here are the latest positive COVID-19 cases by Central Texas school district.

AUSTIN, Texas — We're now starting to receive data from Texas school districts after The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced districts must report positive COVID-19 cases to the state.

Schools had until Sept. 8 to report cases and below is the latest data by district here in Central Texas.

From July 1 to Sept. 8, 2020, 60 AISD employees tested positive for COVID-19. The district didn't have to shut down any of its facilities, but 277 employees were asked to quarantine during this time.

The positive cases were from the departments listed below:

Custodial

Service Center

Warehouse

Food Service

Transportation

Administration

Police

Teacher Assistant

Austin ISD started the school year on Sept. 8, with the first four weeks scheduled to be online. Starting in October, the district will begin phasing in students who elect to return to campus.

Bastrop ISD has reported six positive COVID-19 cases.

The district started school with virtual instruction for all students on Aug. 18, and beginning on Sep. 9 parents had the choice to have their child continue with online instruction or have them transition to face-to-face instruction by attending school on campus each day.

There have been 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Del Valle ISD.

The district started the school year on Aug. 17 and will have remote instruction for at least eight weeks.

Dripping Springs ISD has reported four COVID-19 cases.

The district's first day of instruction was Aug. 18. The first four weeks the district will be solely in a remote learning format.

Eanes ISD has reported four positive COVID-19 cases at the schools listed below:

3 at Westlake HS the week of Aug. 31

1 at West Ridge Middle School

Sept. 8 was the district's first day with a percentage of students in the buildings.

Georgetown ISD has reported 12 COVID-19 cases so far this year.

The district started school on Aug. 20 and was completely remote before Sept. 10. Now, students may either learn on campus or remotely.

There have been 40 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Hays CISD.

The district started the school year on Sept. 8 and planned to have three weeks of virtual learning.

Lake Travis ISD has reported seven positive cases of COVID-19. All students in Lake Travis started virtual classes on Aug. 19.

Leander ISD has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Virtual classes in Leander started on Aug. 13 and in-classroom learning on Sept. 8 if a family chooses.

Manor ISD has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Virtual classes started on Aug. 17 and will go through Oct. 12.

Pflugerville ISD has reported 25 COVID-19 cases.

Class started on Aug. 13 with 100% virtual learning for the first three weeks.

Round Rock ISD has reported 38 cases of COVID-19.

In Round Rock, school started Aug. 20.