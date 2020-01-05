Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that allows some businesses to reopen at 25% capacity also allows for some counties to reopen businesses with looser restrictions.

RELATED: Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says

If a county has five or fewer active cases of COVID-19, businesses like restaurants and stores will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity rather than 25%.

Gillespie, Lee and Llano counties all meet this requirement. As of May 1, Llano County is the only one that has announced it is submitting the paperwork that is required for business to open at 50% capacity.

WATCH: Abbott to reveal more on plan to reopen state

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are opening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

$1.2M in rental assistance to be distributed by Austin Housing Authority

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission

LIST: Texas colleges planning to open this fall and some still evaluating