LEANDER, Texas — The administrative team at Rouse High School released a music video to encourage students to practice social distancing and poke fun at the shared struggles of life during quarantine.

Stratton Brown, an assistant principal at Rouse High School, shared the music video on YouTube on Sunday, April 12.

"My fellow administrators and I miss seeing the smiling faces of our staff and students every day, so we decided to find a way to make them smile from a distance," Brown wrote in the post.

The song, My House: Quarantine Edition, is to the tune of Flo Rida's song My House. The lyrics cover quarantine-themed problems such as having to get more toilet paper and homeschooling students as schools remain closed.

Here's a sample of some of the lyrics:

"I’m stuck in my house, you stay in yours too now. Kids be screaming so loud, home-schoolin’ them too now. Because we still can’t go out."

To watch the full video, click here.

