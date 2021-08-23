Leander ISD parents push for more COVID-19 safety protocols

Face coverings are currently optional for students and staff.

LEANDER, Texas — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in Texas public schools. So far this school year, state health leaders report more than 8,000 positive cases. Nearly 5,000 of those are students. The rest are teachers and staff.

The current surge is causing parents to push for stricter safety measures on campuses. A group of parents, students and teachers gathered in Leander on Monday to ask school leaders for a mask mandate.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together as a village,” said parent Lana Hanson. “I wear a mask. It protects you. You wear a mask. It protects me. Let's teach our children the same."

Face coverings are currently optional for students and staff.

Some Leander ISD parents don't want a mask mandate, saying it should be up to parents to decide for their children.

A board meeting is happening on Monday night, where board members are expected to talk about the mask policy.

The Leander rally comes as Round Rock ISD could update its mask policy on Monday night. Masks there are required through mid-September, but parents are allowed to opt out if they choose.

The superintendent says he'd like to change that and reserve the option only for those with extenuating health circumstances, after developments on mandates in the courts.