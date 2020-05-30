Lake Travis High School students celebrate graduation with car parade

With their in-person graduation pushed back due to COVID-19, the parents of Lake Travis High School students organized a car parade to celebrate.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Some schools are now looking at pushing back in-person graduations, or at least changing their format so that students can still walk across the stage.

But some students and parents from Lake Travis High School still wanted to celebrate graduation when it was supposed to be, in a way that a graduation celebration isn't normally supposed to look like.

But when your graduation wasn't supposed to happen at all, a car parade is exactly what that celebration looks like.

"We didn't have a graduation because of quarantine," said Jake Kittner, a graduating senior. "So we're doing a parade instead, nobody got to walk till August."

"We're doing a graduation parade," added Taylor Dunn.

Seniors from Lake Travis High School coming together to celebrate.

"We decided that we needed to sort of see if we could get a parent organized event so that these kids had something to celebrate," said Erica Jaimes, who helped organize the parade along with other moms.

"All the moms, all the Lakeway moms," said Sky Shumate

"Yeah, it was crazy," said Jorden Jaimes, Erica Jaimes' daughter, who rode in the parade.

The Lake Point subdivision's HOA allowed the students to drive through the neighborhood as people lined the streets to celebrate.

"I've never felt more loved in a community, it was awesome," said Jorden Jaimes. "It feels like even strangers I had never seen, I feel like I knew them forever... We had a lot of cars, I don't know maybe 100. I don't know it was a lot."

"I think it makes up for it a little bit, it's better than nothing," said Dunn.

"It was definitely fun seeing all my friends after quarantine and everything, and everybody was so happy, something as simple as driving a car made everyone's day," said Jorden Jaimes.

Allowing parents and neighbors a chance to congratulate the graduates and come together.

"I think it brought out the inner kid in everyone, I think at first everyone was a little hesitant about like oh parade whatever, but I know everyone had a lot of fun," added Jorden Jaimes.

Fun, exactly how a celebration is supposed to be.