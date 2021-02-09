Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Austin Public Health recommends these COVID-19 precautions

Austin-Travis County health leaders are advising unvaccinated people who take a trip to quarantine for seven days after their return.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County health leaders are advising unvaccinated people who plan to travel over Labor Day Weekend to quarantine for seven days after their return. Austin Public Health provided guidance to holiday weekend travelers during a COVID-19 update on Friday.

APH’s Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette said travelers should get tested for COVID-19 both before and after their trip if they are unvaccinated. Those who don’t get tested should quarantine for 10 days.

“We don’t want it to be a super spreader, but that potential is still there,” Pitchette said. “So, if we want to repeat last year where we don’t have a sharp increase after a holiday event like this weekend, we need to make sure that we’re doing the right thing.”

For vaccinated people, Pichette said a test is not necessary unless someone develops symptoms upon their return. A fully vaccinated individual who travels over the holiday weekend should self-monitor for symptoms.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said this Labor Day is completely different from last year because of access to vaccines and the delta variant. Also, schools are mostly in person and more people are in congregated settings.

“It’s important that if you are coming back home and you’re going to be around loved ones who have compromised immune symptoms, that you protect them by wearing a mask, regardless of whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated so that you can protect them from developing COVID-19,” Walkes said. “And that also applies to children who are under the age of 12 and unable to obtain vaccinations.”

APH also advised anyone traveling to wear a mask, especially if using public transportation, to avoid crowds and to remind themselves of what COVID-19 laws and recommendations are in place at their destination.

“Masks stop the spread,” Walkes said. “Vaccines protect.”

Austin-Travis County is currently in Stage 5 of its risk-based COVID-19 guidelines. Under Stage 5 recommendations, unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to not travel. High-risk individuals are advised to travel only if its essential.