Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tests positive for COVID-19

Watson said he will continue to receive briefings about the ongoing storm recovery and will preside remotely over council meetings.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will be isolating at home as he recovers.

The mayor is fully vaccinated and boosted, the City of Austin said in a statement. This is the first time he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This situation is far from ideal, but I’m still in contact with staff and will continue to work and receive storm recovery briefings,” Watson said on Twitter.

The mayor said he still expects to preside over next week’s City Council meeting and work session remotely.

I tested positive for COVID this morning and will isolate at home per CDC protocols.



Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. This situation is far from ideal, but I’m still in contact with staff and will continue to work and receive storm recovery briefings. (1/2) — Mayor Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) February 4, 2023

Watson is scheduled to be part of a press conference to provide operational updates on the winter weather response at 3 p.m. on Saturday. He will be joined by City Manager Spencer Cronk and representatives from Austin Energy, Austin Water and Public Works.

KVUE will provide a livestream of the press conference on TV and our digital platforms, including KVUE+ and the KVUE YouTube channel.