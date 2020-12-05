AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter to Travis County and the city of Austin, warning some requirements in the city and county’s stay-at-home orders are unlawful and must change to meet the state’s most recent order.

According to Paxton, those requirements include “strict and unconstitutional demands” on houses of worship, restrictions on what the state considers essential services – such as contract tracing measures at restaurants – penalties for not wearing masks and shelter-in-place demands. Paxton said the city and county orders failed to differentiate between recommendations and mandates.

“Unfortunately, a few Texas counties and cities seem to have confused recommendations with requirements and have grossly exceeded state law to impose their own will on private citizens and businesses. These letters seek to avoid any public confusion as we reopen the state,” said Paxton. “I trust that local officials will act quickly to correct any orders that unlawfully conflict with Texas law and Gov. Abbott’s executive orders.”

On May 8, Austin and Travis County announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders, which followed the state allowing its order to expire on May 1. In Austin the order is extended until the end of May and June 15 for Travis County.

RELATED: Austin-Travis County stay-home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen

The order "gives us the best chance" to avoid a second surge of COVID-19 cases, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

“This virus is as infectious today as it was a month ago – it spreads quickly,” said Adler. “Everybody should be minimizing physical interactions absolutely as much as they possibly can as we dip our toe to increase commercial and social interactions. That’s what this order does.”



“We have to stay the course,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “Even as we venture out, we must keep limiting our person-to-person contact. Our lives or someone else’s life depends on it. We've seen hospitalizations begin to rise again. Every day ask yourself what’s essential for me today? Who am I coming in contact with? How can I keep them safe?”

Here are a few things to know about the new orders:

"All persons over the age of 6 shall wear" some sort of face coverings or masks if they leave their home. No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed for failure to wear one.

Restaurants are encouraged to keep a log of customers for a month.

The order is "substantially reliant on self-regulation."

People are encouraged to keep six feet in distance and stay home except for essential activities.

Individuals are asked to stay home and refrain from attending social gatherings of any size outside a single household, subject to stated exceptions.

To view the Austin order that expires on May 30, click here.

To view the Travis County order that expires on June 15, click here.

RELATED: Here's why Austin may extend its stay-home order even though Abbott let the State's expire

Mayor Adler and Judge Eckhardt said they can extend local stay home orders as long as they write orders that align with Gov. Abbott's orders to reopen businesses. They also can't create any penalties against individuals who disobey the stay-at-home order.

"The governor's order didn't say we couldn't make it mandatory. It said we couldn't have a criminal or civil penalty," Mayor Adler said on Monday, May 4.

Adler also pointed out the current statewide executive order still puts social distancing restrictions in place.