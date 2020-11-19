Kelly Stafford says she is 'over living in dictatorship'

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford, said on Instagram, "I'm over living in the dictatorship we call Michigan."

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Thursday morning, Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford, got critical of the COVID-19 cations taken in Michigan.

During her series of Instagram posts, Stafford makes it very clear that she is not happy about how the State of Michigan is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

"So I'm going to be very blunt, I'm so over it," said Stafford. "I'm over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan."

Stafford goes on to say that she understands that there is a COVID-19 pandemic and it is scary, however, if you're at risk, she suggest staying home until there is a vaccine.

Stafford's Instagram stories show her frustrations with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new COVID restrictions and how they are impacting Michigan's small businesses.

"Shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for...shutting them down again is not the answer," said Stafford. "Because they will not make it."

Though Stafford realized she would receive backlash after her comments, she keeps reiterating in her Instagram stories that it is her opinion and others may feel differently than she does.