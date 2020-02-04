AUSTIN, Texas — Coronavirus has changed our lives. Many of us parents had to figure out how to work from home and somehow still make time to homeschool our kids. It's a balancing act and let's be real, it can be overwhelming.

KVUE's Yvonne Nava sat down with Samantha Barnes. She's a former teacher and mother of two, and she's got tips on how we can turn our kitchen into a classroom.

Yvonne: How long have you been homeschooling and what advice do you have for parents just settling into it?

Samantha: "So I've been a part-time home school mom for about 3 years. My kids also go to a school and I work full time. This is very familiar to me and I think the biggest piece of advice I can offer is flexibility. Flexibility is the magic word in homeschooling. Homeschooling is not a one size fits all experience. Rather than worrying about how kids might "fall behind" why not focus on areas of opportunity. Giving yourself grace and patience and trying one thing today and trying a new thing tomorrow is OK."

Yvonne: I have a deeper appreciation for our teachers, They do some hard work. You know, I decided to bake with my young kids the other day. It was fun and I got to teach them about measurements at the same time.

Samantha: "Yes, I think there is so much we can teach in the kitchen and if we slow down a bit and get back to the basics, kids will learn math, science, geography and history. They'll do it in a way they are going to remember like cooking with their families."

Yvonne: You're the founder of Raddish Kids – a cooking club for kids. How does that play into this?

Samantha: "Our kits are designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates and make learning delicious. We teach kids to cook but we also bring academics into it."

Yvonne: I'm trying to do the interview and my son is back here hanging out, but that's what makes homeschooling fun. What else can parents do during this time?

Samantha: "Focus on life skills and quality family time. So many times we are too busy. We are still busy but we are at home so we can use this time to slow down, cook, teach your kids how to empty the dishwasher and do chores."

Great ideas. Thanks for your insight, Samantha!

