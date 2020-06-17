This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott maintained his position Tuesday that cities cannot impose penalties for not wearing a mask.

SAN ANTONIO — County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday that businesses in San Antonio and the greater Bexar County area must require people wear masks when people are within six feet of each other.

It is part of an executive order Wolff is issuing that requires businesses to come up with a safely plan and guidelines that include requiring customers and staff to wear a mask. Wolff said the order is the result of a partnership with Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and comes in the wake of drastic spikes in COVID-19 positivity rates in the metro.

The order also requires all commercial entities that provide goods and services to have a health and safety policy posted within the next five days.

Businesses could be fined $1,000 per violation, and up to $5,000, if they do not comply.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott maintained his position Tuesday that cities cannot impose penalties for not wearing a mask. Meanwhile, on the same day, Texas and San Antonio saw new highs for new coronavirus cases.

"Our actions we are taking today may be pushing the legal bounds, but our attorneys believe we can defend this in court," Wolff said during a press conference.