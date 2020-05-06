U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on COVID-19 and economy in Texas

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn spoke with KVUE about the Texas economy and the state's response to COVID-19.

Cornyn first spoke about how COVID-19 numbers in nursing homes don't mesh with what the federal government is reporting.

"The facts do matter because that helps us develop good policy. Part of the problem in New York, where 42% of deaths [are] in nursing homes, they had terrible practices where nursing home patients were sent back. Dealing with a fragile population, it could be a combination of circumstances," said Cornyn. "Facts do matter, and we need to demand we get accurate information because that will set our policies going forward."

When asked about advice for people still having difficulties reaching the Texas Workforce Commission to get unemployment benefits, Cornyn said Texans can call his office and they would be glad to see where they can help.

Cornyn said that with what's been done in Congress, he expects the economy to bounce back again.

"It's tragic. It's terrible. We had one of the best economies in the world," said Cornyn. "It's going to be a long road. Many people will continue to work from home ... I think this is going to be long-lasting. I do expect a substantial improvement in the third quarter. Hopefully, we'll start that hard climb back."