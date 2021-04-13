Breaking down which Central Texas providers received Johnson & Johnson doses as state orders them to pause vaccine

The CDC and FDA issued a joint statement Tuesday recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.

AUSTIN, Texas — The State of Texas is ordering all providers in the state to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until they get further instruction from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This comes after a joint statement was released Tuesday morning from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The CDC and FDA said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. According to state officials, none of the blood clot cases happened in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

According to Texas' allotment of vaccines from DSHS, APH received 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week. APH was not set to receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

In Central Texas, these are the providers that were set to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the 18th week of vaccine distribution:

Seton Medical Center Austin, 1201 W. 38th St. (Travis County): 2,000 doses

Crossover Health, 6300 Bee Caves Rd. (Travis County): 100 doses

Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A., 2100 E. Sixth St. (Travis County): 100 doses

Wellmed Pflugerville, 2700 W. Pecan St. (Travis County): 100 doses

Ascension Seton Health Center Buda 5235 Overpass Road (Hays County): 100

CVS Pharmacy, 220 S. FM 1626 (Hays County): 2,000 doses

Texas State University Student Health Services (Hays County): 1,200 doses

Jarrell Medical Clinic, 180 Town Center Blvd. (Williamson County): 100 doses

Wellmed Leander, 601 Crystal Falls Parkway (Williamson County): 100 doses

Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1020 S State Highway 16 (Gillespie County): 600 doses

“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

J&J said in a statement it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established. The company also said it is delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe.

DSHS sent the following statement in light of the reports from the FDA and CDC:

"The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking vaccine providers in Texas to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine following today’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals 6 to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

None of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

DSHS has not been notified of any change in vaccine distribution. Providers that have or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should continue to store it in the proper conditions. Providers should report all adverse events following any vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov.

DSHS will provide updates as they become available."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.