'This is great news' infectious disease physician says of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

TEXAS, USA — On Monday, Pfizer Inc. reported its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early data.

Dr. Mezgebe Berhe, an infectious disease physician with Baylor Scott & White, said this is "great news."

"Not only loss of lives, not only complications from infection, but also the economy and everything we hold as valuable in our lives has been impacted, so to find something that might potentially interrupt transmission in the disease is welcome," said Berhe.

Berhe is also part of the Pfizer vaccine study. He said the vaccine will likely be a two-dose vaccine, meaning people will get one dose and then will get another three weeks later.

However, he said they are not sure yet if the vaccine will be a one-time vaccination or if it will be needed yearly, like the flu shot.

Berhe said the FDA requires a vaccine shows 50% effectiveness. He said if it does, that vaccine is likely to get approved.

"To find a vaccine that can actually induce immune response in almost 90% of the people vaccinated it shows that it’s a very potent vaccine," said Berhe.

Berhe reminded people that while this is good news, there is still not a widely available COVID-19 vaccine. He urged people, until then, to follow local health guidelines.