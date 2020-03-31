THE WOODLANDS, Texas — An immediate shelter-in-place order was issued for an apartment complex in The Woodlands after a dozen residents tested positive for COVID-19.

No one will be allowed to enter or leave The Conservatory at Alden Bridge, which is an apartment complex for people who are 55 and older, until April 13.

Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, residents will be allowed to leave the facility if they want to stay at another place while in self-isolation. If they leave, the residents can not return until the order expires, whether it be on April 13 or a later date.

Here are the details of the order:

No one shall enter or exit the address or individual living units at this address: 6203 Alden Bridge Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77382. The only exemptions to this order are personnel required to maintain the facility, food services, medical professionals, caregivers, or law enforcement. Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, residents may leave the facility in order to stay in another household provided they continue to self-isolate. All individuals located in the household where the resident has relocated must also self-isolate for the duration of this order. Residents who choose to leave the facility shall not return until this order expires on April 13, 2020, unless revised and/or extended by County Judge.

The complex offers dining and recreational activities for its 55-and-older residents.

Since the first resident tested positive for COVID-19, all communal activities were suspended. Residents have been asked to stay inside their individual apartments and monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

A man who asked not to be identified said his mother lives at the complex.

“She’s been here a long time," the man said.

He said there are about 235 residents at the complex. He got a phone call notifying him when one of the residents tested positive.

“I only know of one, my mom only knows of one,” he said.

However, he said he got the call last week. Now, there are 12 residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Discovery Senior Living, the company that runs the Conservatory issued a statement that read in part, “as a result of our early notification protocols, we were able to identify 19 individuals whom we believe came into direct contact with the resident.”

They’re referring to the first resident who tested positive. Those 19 direct contacts were tested and are in self-isolation.

“I’m not concerned about my mom because she takes really good care of herself," the man said.

The resident's son said he’s not allowed to visit his mom and he’s just trying to digest all the information.

“Everybody’s talking about it, it’s on the news, there’s so much information, there’s so much information, nobody can download it all in their brains,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Discovery Senior Living confirmed seven of the 19 close contacts tested positive, bringing the case total to eight last week. Now, there are four more additional cases, which brings the total to 12. It's unclear if the newest positive cases are apart of the 19 or are people who have done private testing. Montgomery County leaders said they are aware that residents are seeking out private tests with their own doctors.

Here are the details of the guidance given to residents:

Stay in your own apartment at all times.

Do not let visitors, including family, neighbors or providers, in your apartment.

Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person.

Take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

If you develop a fever or cough, call Public Health at 936-523-5040 (24 hours a day).

If you have trouble breathing, call 911.

Wash your hands, for 20 seconds, using soap at least four times a day, or as much as possible, especially after using the bathroom and before eating.

