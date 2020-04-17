HUTTO, Texas — Globe Drive-in theater in Hutto is reopening with new social distancing modifications and safety measures in place.

The theater was deemed an essential business under Williamson County's stay-at-home order.

Visitors are required to remain in their vehicles at all times. They will be checked in through a closed car window.

Concessions must be ordered on a mobile device and employees will deliver them to the car.

The next showing is on April 24 at 8 p.m. for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse". Tickets must be purchased in advance on the website.

