Hundreds of local veterans get vaccinated at the Austin VA Clinic on Saturday

The Austin Veteran Affairs Clinic provides resources for 19,500 local veterans.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of Central Texas veterans were able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Austin Veterans Affair Clinic on Saturday.

Veteran Affairs workers told KVUE they have been working hard to try to get as many of their clients vaccinated as possible right now.

They serve 19,500 veterans in the Central Texas area, a large portion of them in the high-risk age group above the age of 75.

While most of the vaccines were scheduled via phone for Saturday, 250 walk-ins were accepted until 2 p.m. Veterans must register before they can get vaccinated.

Over the past several weeks the clinic has been able to vaccinate the sickest patients living in nearby community centers, but now it is able to start broadening out.

Army veteran James Mccready from Buda said it's a weight lifted off his shoulders being able to finally get the shot.

"Most of us have one chronic condition or another, and I know I was trying for the past year to get connected to get an injection and then I got the notification the VA was doing it, and then bing, bam, boom, I'm done. So I really thank the VA – they're really on top of things," said Mccready.

Veterans are asked to call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2 to schedule an appointment. Due to current high call volumes, callers may experience delays; however, you must remain on the line to be scheduled.

Veterans may receive the latest information and sign-up for updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.