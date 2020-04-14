AUSTIN, Texas — On April 13, Travis County officials extended the stay-at-home order for Travis County until May 8, adding requirements for facial coverings in certain public settings.

Residents over the age of 10 are now required to wear a form of mask, which covers their nose and mouth, in public buildings, when they're using public transportation or ride shares, while they're pumping gas and while they're outside if six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

As surgical masks or N-95 respirators are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has instructions for how to make your own face mask, including sew and no-sew options.

WATCH: How to make your own face mask

Here's how to make a no-sew mask with supplies at home:

Supplies:

You can cut up a T-shirt or use an old bandana, scarf or towel for the main part of the mask. The CDC recommends using a coffee filter on the inside for added protection. You will need two rubber bands or hair ties to keep the mask over your ears.

Instructions:

Fold your cloth in half. Place the coffee filter on the center of the folded cloth. Fold the cloth over the top and bottom of the coffee filter. Slide a hair tie or rubber band over each side of the folded cloth. Fold each side of the cloth toward the middle and tuck the ends into each other. Try the mask on by looping the hair ties or rubber bands around your ears. Be sure to check that the mask covers your nose and mouth.

It's important to note, the CDC said these homemade face masks are not for everyone. Children under the age of 2 and anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance should not use one.

Having a face mask does not mean you should start going outside more often. The best way to protect yourself from the new coronavirus is to stay at home, wash your hands frequently and practice effective social distancing.

Be sure to wash your face mask after you've worn it outside and before you wear it again. Try to not touch your face and instead pull the ear straps when taking it off.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey encourages DIY masks, staying home

