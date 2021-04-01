How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

Have any questions about COVID-19? Text "FACTS" to 512-459-9442.

With more COVID-19 vaccines on the way to Texas each week, KVUE has received many questions about how to actually get vaccinated.

A ton of viewers are reaching out to us about running into problems, so we're here to clear up some information for you.

Here's what the Texas Department of State Health Services says on its website regarding coronavirus vaccinations:

What do I need to do now?

If you are a healthcare worker, contact your employer. If you are a long-term care resident, contact your caretaker. Phase 1B: Please visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations mapto see vaccine providers near you. Do not show up at a hospital or clinic looking for vaccine. Instead, please check their website for information about vaccine availability. Call if the website doesn’t answer your questions. Remember, your ability to get a vaccine will depend on vaccine supply at hospitals, clinics. Texas receives more vaccine shipments each week. Check the State's vaccine page frequently for updates.

