How to find COVID-19 vaccines in your area

AUSTIN, Texas — More Texans can begin getting the vaccine where supplies are available.

The commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services said all providers that have received vaccines should start vaccinating Texans over the age of 65, and people with certain medical conditions. That includes medical conditions like cancer, heart conditions and pregnancy.

If you want to get the vaccine, call your provider first, make sure vaccines are available and make an appointment.

Nearly 164,000 people in Texas have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are currently the ones getting the vaccine, but as more of them get vaccinated, more of the general population will have the chance.

The State has created a tool to show you which hospitals and clinics have received the vaccines. You can click on your location and pinpoint the vaccine providers in your area.

In the Austin area, there are hospitals in light blue, local health departments in yellow and long-term care facilities in red, but you'll also see pharmacies in dark blue and medical practices in green. These places still have to follow protocols, so once the vaccine opens to the next group, you will want to call to see if you qualify.

The State also puts this in a list form – places that have received the Moderna vaccine and those that have received the Pfizer vaccine, as well as how many. These lists are updated weekly.