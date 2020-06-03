HOUSTON — There have been a number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area. Below is a breakdown of the cases of which we know.

MAP: Coronavirus cases in the Greater Houston area

City of Houston

24 cases; 2 recoveries

Male | Age 30-40 | Travel to Idaho | Home Recovering

Female | Age 50-60 | Travel to Kansas | Hospitalized

Male | Age 40-50 | Travel to Georgia |Hospitalized

Female | Age 60-70 | No known travel |Home Recovering

Female | Age 60-70 | Travel to Spain | Home Recovering

Male | Age 50-60 | Travel UK | Home Recovering

Male | Age 40-50 | Travel to NY, NJ, PA | Home Recovering

Male | Age 40-50 | Travel to Colorado | Home Recovering

Male | 40-50 | Travel to Nevada | Home Recovering

Female | age 50-60 | hospitalized | No known travel or exposure history.



Male | Age 50-60 | No known travel | Hospitalized

Male | Age 70-80 | Travel to New York | Home Recovering

Male | Age 50-60 | Travel to Spain | Home Recovering

Female | Age 20-30 | Travel to Mexico | Hospitalized

Male | Age 60-70 | No known travel | Hospitalized

Woman age 15 to 25; recently traveled to New York state; mild symptoms

Woman, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; home recovering

Man, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; home recovering

Woman, age 70 to 80; traveled to Egypt; experiencing mild symptoms; quarantined at home

Man, age 50 to 60; traveled to Panama; hospitalized in good condition

Woman, age 60-70, with no known travel and is hospitalized

Man, age 20-30, who's traveled in Texas and is home recovering

Man, age 40-50, who's traveled to Costa Rica and is home recovering

Woman, age 20-30; has no known travel history and is recovering at home.

Harris County

54 cases (including the related death reported on March 19, 2020)

A 50- to 60-year-old woman, northeast Harris County resident, result of community spread

A 20- to 30-year-old woman, southwest Harris County resident, travel-related

A 40- to 50-year-old man, southeast Harris County resident, investigation pending

Harris County reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday, March 19. An 80 to 90-year-old man from the northwest part of the county died in a local hospital. He previously lived in a nursing home and his coronavirus was community spread.

A 20-30 year-old woman who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County (community spread)

A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County (community spread)

A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

A 40-50 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

40 to 50-yr-old-male, no history of travel, no history of exposure to novel coronavirus, hospitalized & from NW quadrant of Harris Co.

A 30-40-year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County- (Known contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)

A 30-40-year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (Still under investigation)

A 20-30-year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (Community spread)

A 40-50-year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County- (Community spread)

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; works at Rice; traveled to Egypt; positive

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt

Woman from SW Harris County; age 20 to 30; temporarily lived in Italy

Man from NW Harris County; age 40 to 50; had contact with person who tested positive while traveling; discharged and in isolation at home

Woman from NW Harris County; age 40 to 50; came in contact with an individual who was COVID-19 positive; stable and isolated

Man from NW Harris County; age 50 to 60; his travel history is being investigated; stable and isolated

Man from NW Harris County, age 40 to 50, investigation is ongoing including travel history.

Woman from SE Harris County, age 40 to 50, investigation is ongoing including travel history

Man in NW Harris County, age 40 to 50, This individual has known contact with a positive COVID-19 case

Man in NE Harris County, age 60 to 70; has no travel history; unknown source of transmission

Man in SW Harris County, age 30 to 40; has no travel history; unknown source of transmission

Woman between 40-50 who lives in northwest Harris County. She was in contact with someone else who tested positive.

A 40-50-year-old man who lives in northwest Harris County. He has a recent travel history.

Woman between 40-50 who lives in southeast Harris County. She has a recent travel history.

Woman from northwest Harris County between the ages of 60-70. She has a recent travel history.

Woman between 20-30 who lives in northwest Harris County, who has a travel history.

Woman between 30-40 who live in northwest Harris County. She was exposed to someone who tested positive.

Woman between 20-30 who lives in northwest Harris County. She has no recent travel history.

Man between 20-30 who lives in northwest Harris County. How he contracted the virus is under investigation.

Woman between 30-40 who lives in northwest Harris County. He was exposed to someone who tested positive.

A boy between 0-10 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. He was exposed to someone who tested positive.

A girl between 0-10 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. She was exposed to someone who tested positive.

A girl between 10-20 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. She was exposed to someone who tested positive.

A 40-50 year old woman who lives in northwest Harris County. Her case is travel related.

A 50-60 year old man who lives in northeast Harris County. How he contracted the virus is under investigation.

A 50-60 year old man who lives in northwest Harris County. His case is travel related.

A 30- to 39-year-old woman who lives in northwest Harris County, result of community spread

A 50- to 59-year-old man who lives in northwest Harris County. He had contact with a positive COVID-19 individual.

A 40- to 49-year-old man who lives in northwest Harris County, result of community spread

A 20- to 29-year-old man who lives in northwest Harris County, result of community spread

A 40- to 49-year-old man who lives southwest Harris County, result of community spread

A 40-49 year-old woman who lives in northwest Harris County. She has been classified as "recovered."

A 60-69 year-old woman who lives in northwest Harris County, result of community spread

community spread A 50-59 year-old man who lives in northwest Harris County. His case is travel related.

Fort Bend County

29 cases

A man in his 70s, hospitalized and released, now recovering at home

A woman in her 20s, moderate symptoms, history of travel to a high incidence area, now recovering in isolation at home

A man in his 50s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

A woman in her 50s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

A woman in her 20s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

A woman in her 20s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. He is recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 60s who was hospitalized and discharged. He is now recovering in isolation at home.

A woman in her 60s who is hospitalized.

A woman in her 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

A woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home

A woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease. She has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms, He is in isolation at home

A minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home

A woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home.

A man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; mild symptoms

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; symptoms have resolved

Stafford man; 70 years old; traveled to Egypt; positive.

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt; hospitalized and discharged

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt, one day of fever which resolved

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt, mild symptoms which resolved

Man in his 40s; history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad; moderate flu-like symptoms which have resolved; in isolation at home.

Woman in her 50s with a history of international travel; mild symptoms which have resolved; in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with history of international travel; was hospitalized and discharged in good condition; recovering in isolation at home.

A woman younger than 30 with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms and is in isolation.

A woman in her 70s, with a history of international travel. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home.

A man in his 60s, the investigation is ongoing. He is hospitalized and in stable condition

Montgomery County

19 cases

A man, in his 90s, resides southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized with no recent travel history.

A man, in his 50s who resides in southwest Montgomery County. His case is still under investigation.

A woman, in her 50s, resides in southeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. She has not traveled, but we have confirmed she attended the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Sunday, March 8th.

A man in his 50s, who is a resident of southwest Montgomery County. He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His travel history is still under investigation.

A woman in her 40s, who is a resident of southeast Montgomery County. She recently traveled to Germany. She is currently in isolation in her home

A woman in her 60s, who is a resident of northwest Montgomery County. She has no recent travel history and no known contact with other patients. She is in isolation in her home.

A man in his 40s, who is a resident of southwest Montgomery County. The man has recently traveled to California. At this time, he is in isolation in his home.

A man is in his 50s; resident of south Montgomery County. Officials said he recently traveled to California. He is currently in isolation at his home.

A man, in his 40s, who is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County. He did not travel outside of Texas. He did attend the BBQ Cookoff related to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on February 28. He remains in critical condition. Montgomery County health officials confirmed his case is connected to a woman in her 30s who resides in Galveston County, although she is currently located in the Austin area.

A woman, in her 40s, who resides in southeast Montgomery County. She traveled to New Orleans. She is in critical condition in a hospital in Harris County.

A man, in his 40s, who resides in northwest Montgomery County. He traveled to Florida. He is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

A woman, in her 40s, who resides in northwest Montgomery County. Her case is connected to the presumptive positive man who traveled to Florida. She is in isolation at home and is doing well.

A woman in her 30s from northwest Montgomery County. She's in self-isolation at home and has no recent travel history.

A woman in her 40s from southwest Montgomery County. Her case is connected to a Smith County, Texas case, where she recently traveled. She's in self-isolation at home.

A man in his 40s who was in northeast Montgomery County for a work-related purpose. He is in self-isolation at his home. His only recent travel is to Houston.

A teenager who is between 13-19 years old. She resides in southeast Montgomery County and is in isolation at her home. She has recent travel to New Orleans.

is in isolation at her home. She has recent travel to New Orleans. A woman in her 20s from northwest Montgomery County . She is in isolation at her home. Case believed to be community spread because she was in close contact with a suspected case.

. She is in isolation at her home. Case believed to be community spread because she was in close contact with a suspected case. A man in his 50s from southwest Montgomery County . He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to Chicago.

. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to Chicago. A man in his 50s from southwest Montgomery County . He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to California.

Brazoria County

16 cases

25- to 35-year-old man who resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

55- to 65-year-old man who lives in Clute. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

20- to 30-year-old man who lives in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

Man age 40-50 in Rosharon area; recovering at home

Man from the Manvel area who's between 55-65 years old. He's in stable condition at the hospital.

Woman between the age of 50-60 who lives in Pearland. Her case is travel related. She went to an emergency room in Houston and was tested at the Houston Medical Center.

Two individuals in same household tested positive for coronavirus. Neither traveled outside of Houston, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cook-off and events, according to Brazoria Co. health officials.

Man between the ages of 45-55. He resides in the Pearland area and is at home recovering in isolation.

Man between the ages of 40-50. He is in Pearland and is now in self-isolation.

Man between the ages of 40-50. He resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

Woman between the ages of 65-75. She resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

Man between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Alvin and is at home recovering.

Man between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Pearland and is recovering at home. .

Woman between the ages of 20-30. She resides in Angleton and is recovering at home.

Man between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Pearland and is recovering at home.

Cases 6-10 are travel-related. These cases are under investigation by the Brazoria County Health Department.

Updates on the initial first five cases: All five individuals are at home recovering.

Galveston County

18 cases

Girl younger than 10; traveled domestically; she is in self-quarantine

Man in his 40s; traveled internationally; self-quarantined at home

Woman in her 50s; contact with a person known to have traveled to a COVID-19 affected area; self-quarantined at home

Man in his 50s who is self-quarantined at his home.

Woman in her 40s who is self-quarantined at her home.

Woman ranging in age 30-35 years old, directly linked to Montgomery County’s presumptive positive case involving man in his 40s. Self-quarantined in Austin. She is a resident of northern Galveston County

Man ranging in age from 45-50. He has not recently traveled or come into contact with another infected person, suggesting community spread.

Woman in her 30s who traveled domestically. She's in self-quarantine.

Woman in her 60s who traveled domestically. She's in self-quarantine.

Man in his 70s who traveled domestically. He is self-quarantined.

Woman in her 20s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. She is self-quarantined.

Woman in her 50s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. She is self-quarantined.

Woman in her 40s who recently traveled internationally and had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. She is self-quarantined.

Man in his 20s with recent international travel. He is self-quarantined

Man in his 50s with recent domestic travel. He is self-quarantined.

Man in his 40s with recent domestic travel He is self-quarantined.

Man in his 20s with recent international travel. He is self-quarantined.

Man in his 60s with recent domestic travel. He is self-quarantined.







Matagorda County

6 cases

Woman age 60; admitted to a hospital due to complications with pneumonia.

Man in his 90s; died in hospital on March 15.

Woman between ages 50-55; traveled to Washington state.

Woman between 75-85; no travel outside of the county. She's in fair condition at a local hospital.

Man between 55 and 65 years old

Man between the ages of 18 and 25

Grimes County

2 case

A man in his 50s. County officials said it's travel related.

A person connected to the first case. County officials didn't disclose if it was a man or woman, or an age for the individual. The person was infected while traveling outside the county.

Wharton County

1 case

A woman in her 30s who has a recent travel history to an area with a high number of cases. She's in quarantine at home.

Chambers County

1 case

A woman 50 to 60 years old, resident of west Chambers County, quarantined at home in stable condition, possibly travel-related

Liberty County

1 case

A woman 40 to 50 years old, mild symptoms, isolating at home

Walker County

1 case

A man in his early 20s, mild symptoms, isolating at home.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Stay up to date on coronavirus

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk