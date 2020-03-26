JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Longtime Southeast Texas band director Mike Westbrook has died after contracting COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to 12News.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick confirms to 12News that there has been a death linked to COVID-19, the areas first, but would not confirm a name.

Area coaches and band directors have posted their condolences on private Facebook pages. Many describe Westbrook as an energetic and fun-loving guy.

Hardin-Jefferson ISD said on Thursday they have been notified that a district employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Westbrook has worked for Lumberton, Port Neches-Groves and Hardin-Jefferson school districts.

"Out of respect for the privacy of this individual and their family members, the District is not able to provide additional information about the situation at this time," HJISD said in a news release.

From Twitter @ HJISD · May 9, 2017

Westbrook was also a member of the Symphony of Southeast Texas. The organization posted on their Facebook page that Westbrook, a member of the trumpet section for over 30 years, passed away.

"Words cannot begin to express the sorrow that I feel in my heart this afternoon," Chelsea Tipton, SOST director, said on Facebook. "Please lift his family in prayer as they are dealing with this tremendous loss, and may he rest in eternal peace and comfort in heaven."

“I worked with him when I was the assistant principal at Hardin-Jefferson for 8 years,” said Gretchen Scoggins, communications director at Lumberton ISD, told the Beaumont Enterprise. “Everyday with Mike - he is a hilarious bubbly personality, who absolutely adores kids.”

HJISD says that the employee was on the high school campus on March 16, 17, 19 and 20.

"Any individuals who were present at the high school on those dates should take necessary precautions for their health and safety of themselves and their families," the district said in the news release.

HJISD says they are cooperating with the local health department and is assisting in identifying any individuals who may have come into contact with this employee in recent days.

"Those individuals will be notified so that they can take the necessary precautions for the health and safety of themselves and their families."

