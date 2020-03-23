NUECES COUNTY, Texas — H-E-B understands this is a tough time for us all, and they are dedicated to getting you the products you need. Here's a list of items they are limiting.

Food items

Chicken – 2 items

Ground Beef – 2 items

Ground turkey – 2 items

Hot dogs – 8 items

Water multipacks – 2 items

Water gallons – 2 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs – 2 items

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Bread – 4 items

Milk – 2 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers – 2 items

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

Latex gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

"For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves," - H-E-B headquarters.

