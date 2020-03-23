NUECES COUNTY, Texas — H-E-B understands this is a tough time for us all, and they are dedicated to getting you the products you need. Here's a list of items they are limiting. 

Food items 

  • Chicken – 2 items
  • Ground Beef – 2 items
  • Ground turkey – 2 items
  • Hot dogs – 8 items
  • Water multipacks – 2 items
  • Water gallons – 2 items
  • Baby formula – 2 items
  • Eggs – 2 items
  • Frozen vegetables – 4 items
  • Frozen potatoes – 4 items
  • Frozen breakfast – 4 items
  • Frozen pizza – 4 items
  • Boxed dinners – 8 items
  • Pasta – 4 items
  • Pasta Sauce: 4 items
  • Rice – 4 items
  • Canned Soup – 8 items
  • Canned Vegetables – 8 items
  • Canned Beans – 8 items
  • Canned seafood – 8 items
  • Canned meat – 8 items
  • Dried Beans – 4 items
  • Nut butters – 4 items
  • Oatmeal – 4 items
  • Cereal – 4 items
  • Bread – 4 items
  • Milk – 2 items
  • Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items 

  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • Baby diapers – 2 items
  • Baby wipes – 2 items
  • Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
  • Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
  • Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
  • Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
  • Paper towels: 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Liquid bleach – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 2 items
  • Hand soap – 2 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • Latex gloves – 2 items
  • Masks – 2 items

"For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves," - H-E-B headquarters.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: