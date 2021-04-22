Hays County holds mass walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Texas State University

Nearly 6,000 vaccine doses were available at a walk-in clinic at the Strahan Arena.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Nearly 6,000 vaccines were available at a walk-in clinic at the Strahan Arena at Texas State University on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hays County partnered with the university to provide the largest mass vaccination yet in the county, but not everyone took advantage of the opportunity.

A little over 2,000 shots were administered as of 6 p.m. which was a slower pace than county leaders anticipated for the event.

"I think as a community we aren't doing enough," said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

On Thursday, local San Marcos and Hays County leaders were translating messages in Spanish to get the word out to the large Hispanic community living across the area.

"I have been hyper focusing for the past weeks in articulating that unique way of reaching that population, which we know can't stay home, has to go to work and we know is usually uninsured or underinsured," said Judge Becerra.

The County was able to partner with Texas State University to take the distribution process to the next level.

"We have the opportunity today to vaccinate up to 6,000 people now. We've allowed folks to register for this event, but even if you didn't register, you can just walk in," said Emilio Carranco, the director of Student Health Services at Texas State University.

KVUE spoke with some students who walked in to get it done. Junior Nicholas Garcia said he knows some students that are still hesitant.

"My girlfriend didn't want to get it done. She's heard some bad things, so I told her how it was – it didn't hurt at all," said Garcia.

The next walk-up vaccination clinic in Hays County will be on May 3 and 4 at Live Oak Health Partners, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next one after that will be May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dripping Springs Ranch Park.