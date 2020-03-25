HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Judge Ruben Becerra announced Wednesday he has issued a shelter-at-home order and a curfew in Hays County. This comes one day after Travis and Williamson counties issued similar orders to stop the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Residents in the county received an emergency text from the Hays County Judge stating that the order will be issued, along with an 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.

"We don't have a choice," the text read. "More than half of our cases have been confirmed community spread."

Becerra said on Twitter the county's order will be similar to others in Central Texas. There are currently 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hays County as of Wednesday morning, Becerra added.

Later in the day, Hays County said the order is effective beginning at 11 p.m. March 26 through 4 a.m. April 10. A curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. is in effect during that timeframe, exempting essential workers.

On March 24, Travis County and Williamson County issued a stay-at-home order that requires residents to stay home unless they need to go outside. The orders also mean that businesses that are deemed non-essential must close.

If someone needs to leave their home for medical reasons or any other necessary task, they are urged to maintain social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others.

