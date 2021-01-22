Hays County portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration now open

The county has received its first shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra announced that will officially be launching its online vaccine sign-up portal at 1:30 p.m., with the first doses set to be distributed on Monday morning.

You can schedule an appointment on Hays County's website here. Those without internet access are asked to call 512-938-1650. County officials ask that citizens limit using this phone option to those without internet only. The county has a small group of staffers who can assist over the phone.

Due to a very limited supply, time slots will fill up quickly, the county said.

The county is also accepting volunteers at HaysCountyCERT.com.

RELATED:

On Thursday, county leaders said that the Hays County Local Health Department would be receiving a shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The county also warned that the vaccine distribution pace would be slow at first, although Hays County has now been designated a vaccine hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"Once the vaccine shipment arrives, the wheels can begin moving, albeit at a baby-steps pace," Hays County Judge Becerra said Thursday. "Our goal is that as more shipments of vaccine doses arrive, we can roll out a more robust implementation plan. For now, we are ready to get the first round of people vaccinated."

Judge Becerra's full announcement can be seen below:

At this time, only individuals who are in Phase 1A and 1B are eligible to receive a vaccine in Texas. That includes frontline health care workers, people over the age of 65 and people with comorbidities over the age of 16.

"We will only accept appointments and are asking the public to not show up at a location without one," Emergency Operations Director Mike Jones said. "We have a tight window of opportunity to distribute the vaccine once a vial is opened and we’re asking for the public’s help in ensuring we strictly follow the protocols in place."