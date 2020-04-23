AUSTIN, Texas — A San Antonio-based distillery has donated 50 gallons of hand sanitizer to some of Austin's frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: The Austin Police Department.

Rebecca Creek Distillery donated 50 gallons of Love, Distilled, its alcohol-based hand cleaner to assist the department during the pandemic.

The distillery manufactures Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Texas Ranger Whiskey, but it has moved from producing spirits to producing alcohol-based hand sanitizers in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Other distilleries, including Tito's Vodka have started producing hand sanitizer as well.

For about a month, founder Steven Ison and CFO Steve Ryan have worked alongside Texas crisis management officials to donate 1,400 gallons of the hand sanitizer to first responders and essential employees.

RELATED:

Texas alcohol distilleries making hand sanitizer for first responders and healthcare workers

Still Austin Whiskey Co. to produce 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer

Vape e-liquid manufacturer changes course to bottle hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak

VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer

Ison said Rebecca Creek Distillery is grateful for its large support base of Austinites.

“In these times of a global pandemic, we can help our local first responders by producing and donating Love, Distilled, our alcohol-based hand cleaner,” Ison said. “We want to thank the Austin Police Department for their service to the Austin community.”

Rebecca Creek Distillery is staying connected to its customers during the stay home order through Facebook Live concerts and virtual watch parties.

“We are grateful for our loyal customers, and we want to continue to bring good spirits to them. We are hosting live-streaming concerts of their favorite local musicians so that we can entertain our customers wherever they are,” Ison said. “Also, we can continue to support local musicians during these hard times. Together, we are stronger."

WATCH: Coronavirus in Austin, Texas: Task force announced to focus on safely reopening economy

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

How 'retail to-go' will work in Texas

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's a list of Central Texas school districts' graduation changes

Austin woman can't pay rent as May approaches