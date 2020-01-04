AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) announced a $50,000 donation on Wednesday from local philanthropist Gary Keller of Keller Williams Realty Inc.

According to HAAM, the donation will go towards basic needs assistance, which includes helping to cover member's insurance premiums throughout the next month.

“We are extremely grateful to Gary Keller for his generous donation, especially during this time of such uncertainty,” said Reenie Collins, CEO of HAAM. “One of our biggest fears is that our members, many of whom are struggling to put food on the table and pay rent as a result of lost wages, are going to forego paying insurance premiums and lose their ability to afford basic medical care during this health crisis. The money donated will be instrumental in keeping Austin’s musicians healthy and insured. Austin is lucky to have community members like Gary Keller.”

HAAM said a survey it conducted showed that 78% of its members have been affected by the cancellation of South By Southwest or COVID-19 and 70% said they have already lost between $1,000 and $5,000 in expected income.

