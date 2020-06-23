H-E-B making temporary COVID-19 pay raises permanent for many employees

It's a transition the company is making in the face of a "new normal."

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B plans to transition its temporary pay increase into a permanent plan for store and supply chain employees, the company announced June 22.

The $2 per hour pay raise was initially announced during the coronavirus pandemic as the grocer dealt with a massive boost in shopping. Now, the company said they are working on a plan to adjust to the "new normal."

"As we work to find our new normal during this unprecedented time, H-E-B will transition our temporary Texas Proud Pay program into long-term, permanent investments in our people, which include accelerated and enhanced pay increases for store and supply chain hourly Partners," H-E-B said on its website. "This pay increase will be the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B. Additionally, we will continue our ongoing investments in pay and other perks and benefits for all partners across the company, including making Martin Luther King Day an official paid holiday for our partners."

The grocery chain said that the majority of employees earn paid time off and sick leave.

"We have also extended medical leave to all partners and in the event that one of our partners is diagnosed with coronavirus, they will receive pay," H-E-B said.