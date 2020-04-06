Gov. Cuomo says all protesters should be tested for COVID-19

Gov Cuomo said state's criteria for testing will be open to anybody who recently attended a protest.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged people, an estimated 30,000 statewide, who protested recently to get tested for COVID-19.

Testing sites will be open and available to anybody who has taken part in a protest.

The state also asked anybody who plans on protesting in the near future to wear a mask and after, act as if you may have been exposed.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have continued to drop throughout the state from and deaths remained low with 52 on Wednesday. Though the governor fears protests throughout the state may cause a spike. Coronavirus symptoms don’t show up right away, but normally in 4-5 days after being exposed.

New York is processing 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The Governor said that 2% of tests in Western New York return as positive cases of coronavirus, as opposed to six weeks ago when 15% of tests were positive. He urged citizens to keep the social distancing guidelines in place, because the numbers can go back up as quickly as they came down.

Cuomo said New Yorkers need to remain cautious with reopening, citing that some states that reopened quickly, experienced large spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The State also announced at 2 p.m. there will be a statewide moment of silence for George Floyd. That coincides with the start of a memorial service for Floyd in Minnesota.

Cuomo said protests surrounding Floyd’s death in the major cities throughout New York State were mainly peaceful Wednesday night. However, in New York City there were some incidents of violence. One NYPD officer was stabbed in the neck and two more suffered gunshot wounds. Cuomo called the violence against officers intolerable and said that police departments are doing an impossible job.