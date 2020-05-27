Live: Gov. Abbott to give update on efforts in Amarillo after COVID-19 cases surge in Panhandle

The Panhandle is home to the highest rates of infection in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott is planning to give an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the efforts of fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle.

State and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, our partners The Texas Tribune reported.

The state recorded more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16 after targeted testing at meatpacking plants in the area, the Tribune reported.

The state's "surge response teams," which include health officials, emergency response workers and the National Guard, aimed to provide more personal protective equipment and testing supplies, and they worked with local officials to put in place additional standards to contain the outbreak, the Tribune reported.