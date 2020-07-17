Federal judge rules Texas GOP can hold in-person convention at GRB in Houston

HOUSTON — A federal judge has ruled the city of Houston must make the George R. Brown Convention Center available for the Texas GOP Convention.
Editor's note: Video above is from last week, when the Texas GOP sued to have the convention in Houston
Judge Lynn Hughes ruled the city’s cancellation of the in-person conference at Mayor Sylvester Turner’s request was a violation of the party’s First Amendment rights.
The party’s attorney’ says it’s very likely the state GOP will meet this Saturday and Sunday, but they’ll have to vote on it first.
Earlier this week, the Texas Supreme Court had upheld the city’s cancellation.
We’ll keep tracking this breaking story. We expect a response from the city soon. Get the latest by checking the KHOU news app or KHOU.com.
RELATED: Republican Party of Texas leaders opt for virtual convention after loss at state Supreme Court
RELATED: Texas Supreme Court denies Texas GOP's appeal to hold in-person convention this week in Houston
RELATED: Inside Texas Politics: Houston mayor's cancellation of Texas Republican Convention sparks political controversy